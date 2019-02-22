English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Must Look Beyond 'Sati Savitri' Roles for Women: Himani Shivpuri
Himani Shivpuri feels the small screen has not explored much in terms of roles for women.
Film and TV actress Himani Shivpuri.
Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who started her career in showbiz with TV show Humrahi over 25 years ago, feels the small screen has not explored much in terms of roles for women.
"Unfortunately, our industry has still not moved out from that 'sati-savitri' zone. We should create more shades for our women in TV space than just giving them those typical roles," Himani told IANS over phone.
Himani said the Indian television industry has "still not evolved completely" when compared to the film industry.
"Look at films like Raazi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Padmaavat... women in our film industry have changed the whole scenario. They are no less than our male actors... they have shown the real power... what a female actress can do on-screen. But in TV, you will rarely see such roles for our women. So, more strong roles for women should be made on TV too."
At the same time, Himani finds a lack of "male-oriented" roles in TV.
"It is good that in our TV industry, stories revolve around female characters more than male characters but there should be no sex war. A story should be good and characters should be well-rounded. There should be equality."
Himani has featured in several shows like Hasratein and Ghar Ek Sapna and movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Pardes.
But it was her role of Rifat Bii in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which made her quite popular among the 1990s kids.
Himani is currently doing &TV's show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.
On the show, she said: "I am very much excited for the show. It is a slice of life show. I am happy that through this show, I will be able to make my audience laugh. My character has got many shades."
