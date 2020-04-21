MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

TV Producer Rajan Shahi’s Father Passes Away

Ranjan Shahi

Ranjan Shahi

As per reports, TV producer Rajan Shahi's father was unwell for sometime and finally passed away on Monday.

Share this:

TV show producer Rajan Shahi’s father is no more. According to a Pinkvilla report, Rajan’s father passed away in the morning hours of Monday. He was not keeping well for quite some time.

Two days ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain producer had shared a collage of posters of all his shows that he has worked on since 2007. Taking to Instagram, Rajan captioned the post as, “2007 A NEW JOURNEY AS A PRODUCER #INCEPTION OF DKP "TEAM SPIRIT"# THANKS TO EVERYONE ASSOCIATED WITH EACH SHOW FOR MAKING IT UNIQUE #AND BIGGEST THANKS TO "VIEWERS FANS AND WELL WISHERS" #2007 TO 2020 TO...THE JOURNEY WITH U CONTINUES KAL AAJ AUR KAL (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rajan’s first show Sapna Babual Ka….Bidaai, is going to be re-run during the coronavirus lockdown. The show first hit the TV screens in 2007 and went on till the next three years.

Emphasising on the what the show Bidaai means to him, he told TellyChakkar, “Bidaai was a true game-changer for me. It was launched in 2007 when I was known as a series director. This was my first show as a producer. At that time, it was unheard of that a technician would become a producer. I will always be grateful to Uday Shankar and Vivek Behl, who took a risk with me (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres