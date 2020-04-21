TV Producer Rajan Shahi’s Father Passes Away

TV show producer Rajan Shahi’s father is no more. According to a Pinkvilla report, Rajan’s father passed away in the morning hours of Monday. He was not keeping well for quite some time.

Two days ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain producer had shared a collage of posters of all his shows that he has worked on since 2007. Taking to Instagram, Rajan captioned the post as, “2007 A NEW JOURNEY AS A PRODUCER #INCEPTION OF DKP "TEAM SPIRIT"# THANKS TO EVERYONE ASSOCIATED WITH EACH SHOW FOR MAKING IT UNIQUE #AND BIGGEST THANKS TO "VIEWERS FANS AND WELL WISHERS" #2007 TO 2020 TO...THE JOURNEY WITH U CONTINUES KAL AAJ AUR KAL (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rajan’s first show Sapna Babual Ka….Bidaai, is going to be re-run during the coronavirus lockdown. The show first hit the TV screens in 2007 and went on till the next three years.

Emphasising on the what the show Bidaai means to him, he told TellyChakkar, “Bidaai was a true game-changer for me. It was launched in 2007 when I was known as a series director. This was my first show as a producer. At that time, it was unheard of that a technician would become a producer. I will always be grateful to Uday Shankar and Vivek Behl, who took a risk with me (sic)."

