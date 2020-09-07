TV Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive for Coronavirus

TV producer Sanjay Kohli, who is associated with projects like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has tested positive for Coronavirus. The show, which went back on air after three months has seen many people from the crew contracting Covid-19 since the shooting started.

In a statement, Kohli wrote, “I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine following the advice of doctors and authorities. All who have been in close proximity with me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you all for supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest.”

Sanjay and his wife, producer Binaifer Kohli have another project, Excuse Me Madam, scheduled to air from next week. Recently, seasoned actor Rajesh Kumar, who plays the lead role in Excuse Me Madam also tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actor was asymptomatic and has been treated at his residence. He confirmed the news with an Instagram story. “I would like to inform my beloved fans and well wishers that I have tested Asymptomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes. See you soon in "Excuse Me Madam" on Star Bharat. Love you all (sic).”