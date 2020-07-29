TV Show Bhakharwadi’s Staff Member Dies Of Covid-19, Few Others Test Positive

A staff member of SAB TV's Bhakharwadi has succumbed to coronavirus. Also, eight other staff members have tested positive for the virus. Following which, the show's shoot has been halted.

The show's producer JD Mathejia told Mumbai Mirror, “A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful."

Mathejia further said that they have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. From which, a few of them have tested positive.

Meanwhile, the show had resumed shooting from June 25 after the go-ahead from the Maharashtra government.

Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar, Akshita Mudgal, Smita Saravade, Bhakti Rathod, Harminder Singh, Nitin Bhatia and Prashant Savaliya.