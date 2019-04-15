English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Show Kumkum Bhagya Clocks 5 Years, Shabir Ahluwalia Emotional
Launched in 2014, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the relationship of Pragya (Sriti) and Abhi (Shabir).
A still from Kumkum Bhagya.
Loading...
As television show Kumkum Bhagya completed five years on Monday, the lead actors of the daily soap -- Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha -- became emotional and nostalgic.
Shabir took to Instagram to thank his fans for their "love and support". He wrote: "Here's celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language, a big thank you to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given 'Kumkum Bhagya', for always keeping it at the top, no matter where it aired, and what language. We, as a team, are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade.
"We really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come."
Along with the post, he shared throwback photographs of himself with Sriti and the team.
Launched in 2014, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the relationship of Pragya (Sriti) and Abhi (Shabir). The show recently took a leap and now it focuses on the life of Pragya and Abhi's daughters.
Emotional on the completion of five years of the show, Sriti said: "The last five years have been so full of joy for all of us. Thank you for being with us."
The show airs on Zee TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Shabir took to Instagram to thank his fans for their "love and support". He wrote: "Here's celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language, a big thank you to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given 'Kumkum Bhagya', for always keeping it at the top, no matter where it aired, and what language. We, as a team, are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade.
"We really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come."
View this post on Instagram
Here’s celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language , a big #thankyou to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given #kumkumbhagya , for always keeping it at the top ,no matter where it aired , and what language , We , as a team , are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade (thats a biggie ) and we really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come ! P.s. To the best team ever !!! It really all comes together because of each and every one of them ! #5yearsofkkb #abhipragya #gratitude #happybirthday #bestfansever #balajitelefilms #bestshowever #iconic #zeetv #indiantelevision
Along with the post, he shared throwback photographs of himself with Sriti and the team.
Launched in 2014, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the relationship of Pragya (Sriti) and Abhi (Shabir). The show recently took a leap and now it focuses on the life of Pragya and Abhi's daughters.
Emotional on the completion of five years of the show, Sriti said: "The last five years have been so full of joy for all of us. Thank you for being with us."
The show airs on Zee TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premieres, Robert Downey Jr Says He will Visit India Soon
- Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star in Ranveer Singh's '83
- Angry Birds: 'World's Most Dangerous Bird' Kills its Owner in Florida
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Twitter Divided on Pant's World Cup Exclusion
- Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode of 'GoT' Season 8
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results