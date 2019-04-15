SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TV Show Kumkum Bhagya Clocks 5 Years, Shabir Ahluwalia Emotional

Launched in 2014, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the relationship of Pragya (Sriti) and Abhi (Shabir).

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TV Show Kumkum Bhagya Clocks 5 Years, Shabir Ahluwalia Emotional
A still from Kumkum Bhagya.
Loading...
As television show Kumkum Bhagya completed five years on Monday, the lead actors of the daily soap -- Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha -- became emotional and nostalgic.

Shabir took to Instagram to thank his fans for their "love and support". He wrote: "Here's celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language, a big thank you to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given 'Kumkum Bhagya', for always keeping it at the top, no matter where it aired, and what language. We, as a team, are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade.

"We really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come."

View this post on Instagram

Here’s celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language , a big #thankyou to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given #kumkumbhagya , for always keeping it at the top ,no matter where it aired , and what language , We , as a team , are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade (thats a biggie ) and we really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come ! P.s. To the best team ever !!! It really all comes together because of each and every one of them ! #5yearsofkkb #abhipragya #gratitude #happybirthday #bestfansever #balajitelefilms #bestshowever #iconic #zeetv #indiantelevision

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on



Along with the post, he shared throwback photographs of himself with Sriti and the team.

Launched in 2014, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the relationship of Pragya (Sriti) and Abhi (Shabir). The show recently took a leap and now it focuses on the life of Pragya and Abhi's daughters.

Emotional on the completion of five years of the show, Sriti said: "The last five years have been so full of joy for all of us. Thank you for being with us."

The show airs on Zee TV.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram