TV Show Sasural Genda Phool to Return with a Sequel

It's the season of cult programmes returning to Hindi TV screens once again. With the announcement of the new season of the TV drama Sasural Genda Phool, this norm seems to carry on. According to a report in IWMBuzz, the show will return for a new season with an updated storyline. However, the star cast remains the same as the previous season.Ravi Ojha Productions will produce the drama, which will be helmed by Zama Habib.

The daily soap, which premiered in 2010, had a lot of families in the living room watching it together. Sasural Genda Phool, starring Jay Soni and Ragini Khannaas Ishaan and Suhana, had a huge fan base back then. The show ran for two years till2012 and was well-liked by viewers.

In the first season of the show, in addition to the show's leads, the cast also included Supriya Pilgaonkar, Anita Kanwal, Sudhir Pandey, Jiten Lalwani, Mahesh Thakur, Sooraj Thapar, and many more. According to a credible source, "work on Sasural Genda Phool's new season is underway, and it will almost certainly premiere on Star Bharat." The majority of the original cast members from the first edition have been retained.”

The source also indicated that development is still in its early stages. While most of the roles and performers have been confirmed, there is no word on who would play the female lead. Ragini's likelihood of making an appearance in the next season are slim. However, owing to monetary disparities, she had denied it.

There is general consensus that Suhana's primary character will be replaced by a different character. However, nothing has been verified as of yet. According to the insider, "If the agreement (between Ragini and TV producers) still does not materialise, we have the option of depicting her character (Suhana)dead on the show."

We fell in love with Ishaan and Suhana, thanks to Jay and Ragini's smouldering chemistry. It'll be interesting to see the complete cast again with a fresh and new plot.

