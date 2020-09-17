TV Show's Lead Actors Sarika Bahroliya and Karam Rajpal Test Positive for Covid-19, Sambavna Seth Roped in for Alternative Track

Recently, the lead actors in the TV show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Sarika Bahroliya and Karam Rajpal tested positive for Coronavirus, making the future of the show uncertain. However, the makers have now revealed that they have come up with an alternative track for the show and roped in Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sambhavna Seth to carry on the show.

Talking about the events, Anshul Khullar, the business head of the production house told Times of India, that according to the government mandate for Covid-19, the team took a break of 3 days after Sarika and Karam were tested positive. He also said that the alternate track with Sambhavna was created to retain the show's quirkiness and comic element. The longevity of her track will depend on the audience’s feedback, he said.

Speaking about the show, Sambhavna said, “I have mostly been offered negative characters owing to my screen image and stint on ‘Bigg Boss’. This is the first time I will be exploring the comedy genre. I was taken by surprise when the makers approached me for the part, as it’s a complete breakaway from my screen image.”

Sambhavna, who was unwell during the lockdown talked about apprehension in coming back to work. “Of course, I was apprehensive, but I also needed to step out, work and get back in the fold,” she said.

Apart from Sarika and Karam, actor Kishan Bhan from the show also tested positive for Covid-19.