TV Shows With Unique Content Fail to Get TRPs, Says Actor Amitt K Singh

Actor Amitt K Singh, who has worked on both small screen and online platform, talks about his transition. He says, as an actor 'I will always prefer web over TV'.

Having appeared in shows like Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara to Shaadi Ke Siyape, he said,"When I came to Mumbai I was staying with few friends who are well-known actors in the industry. So, I was staying with them, I have known them from awhile. And when I saw their lifestyle I thought I should also try for acting. It was already there in me but it took awhile for me to figure it out. While working as a designer I realized this is not my cup of tea and I should try something else. I wanted something big in my life so I thought this(acting) is the industry that can fulfill my dream."

"Finally, I got my first break into acting. It was on a TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, I did a cameo in the show. Then, I did Shaadi Ke Siyape and few more TV shows. But, I wanted to experiment with my characters and as I was working in TV, all the characters I played were on the same pattern. So, that is why I got inclined towards web series and digital platform."

Amitt made his digital debut with Jatin Wagle's Bhaukaal, also starring Mohit Raina, says that there is no acceptance of unique content among TV audience.

"The TV audience don’t like watching content with uniqueness in them. So, all the TV shows follow the same pattern. Only a few shows have tried to bring something different on the screen, but have failed in terms of TRPs."

"As an actor, I will always prefer web over TV. I have done two projects on web so far and the third one I am working on. So, I have more freedom to experiment in web than in TV. When I get a character I make my own perception and then discuss it with director. We come to a mutual understanding before we move onto the shooting part," said Singh.

The actor's upcoming web horror film Kaavya, is shot on an iPhone, "I had an amazing experience. My co-actress Rashi Mal, she is very experienced actor, she is also doing Brahmastra. I had amazing time with the team. This is a first web horror film to be shot on iPhone in India. The dubbing part is also done. Hopefully, it will be out next month."

