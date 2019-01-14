English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TV Star Abhishek Verma Overwhelmed to Re-enter Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Abhishek Verma, who used to play Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's son on Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is re-entering the show as a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan!
Abhishek Verma with Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi.
Loading...
TV actor Abhishek Verma, whose character Aditya Bhalla was killed off in the popular TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is excited to be entering the show again. This time, he will be seen as an ambitious middle-class man named Yug.
Aditya was playing the son of lead characters Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman (Karan Patel).
"I feel overwhelmed to be a part of Ye Hai Mohabbatein again. This is the best birthday gift I could have asked for," Abhishek said in a statement. His birthday is on January 27.
"I am elated to be working with everyone, especially with Divyanka didi and Karan bhaiya again as I share an amazing rapport with them. Since I was playing their son, my bond with them is special and stronger," he said.
Talking about his character, Abhishek said, "This time I am playing Yug, who is a highly ambitious middle-class man and a total movie buff. He keeps taking references of films and scenes to make his point in any given situation. He is a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan."
Aditya was playing the son of lead characters Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman (Karan Patel).
"I feel overwhelmed to be a part of Ye Hai Mohabbatein again. This is the best birthday gift I could have asked for," Abhishek said in a statement. His birthday is on January 27.
"I am elated to be working with everyone, especially with Divyanka didi and Karan bhaiya again as I share an amazing rapport with them. Since I was playing their son, my bond with them is special and stronger," he said.
Talking about his character, Abhishek said, "This time I am playing Yug, who is a highly ambitious middle-class man and a total movie buff. He keeps taking references of films and scenes to make his point in any given situation. He is a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results