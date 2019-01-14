GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TV Star Abhishek Verma Overwhelmed to Re-enter Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Abhishek Verma, who used to play Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's son on Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is re-entering the show as a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan!

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Abhishek Verma with Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi.
TV actor Abhishek Verma, whose character Aditya Bhalla was killed off in the popular TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is excited to be entering the show again. This time, he will be seen as an ambitious middle-class man named Yug.

Aditya was playing the son of lead characters Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman (Karan Patel).

"I feel overwhelmed to be a part of Ye Hai Mohabbatein again. This is the best birthday gift I could have asked for," Abhishek said in a statement. His birthday is on January 27.

"I am elated to be working with everyone, especially with Divyanka didi and Karan bhaiya again as I share an amazing rapport with them. Since I was playing their son, my bond with them is special and stronger," he said.

Talking about his character, Abhishek said, "This time I am playing Yug, who is a highly ambitious middle-class man and a total movie buff. He keeps taking references of films and scenes to make his point in any given situation. He is a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan."
