TV Star Nia Sharma Comes Under Attack For Her 'Revealing Dress', Again

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame Nia Sharma has often grabbed the attention of the fashion police for her bold dressing choices. In several interviews, the actress has been vocal about being slut-shamed for her wardrobe choices. It seems that Nia has once again triggered netizens with her clothing style.

Recently, pictures of the Naagin actress celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother-in-law have been doing the rounds on social media. Nia’s ensemble has been brutally trolled by people who claimed that she was dressed inappropriately for the ceremony.

In the viral pictures, dropped by Nia on her Instagram handle, the actress was seen wearing a pink, front-cut-out bodycon dress. She performed aarti and tied the rakhi on her brother-in-law, Siddharth Malhotra’s wrist, with a smile on her face. Nia completed her look with a tight bun hairdo and a simple pendant.

For the following snap, the actress posed with her sister Sapna Malhotra. The trio looked happy as they faced the camera for a perfect family picture. Along with the post, the television actress also penned a small note.

“Early or late… May our Rakhi lunch ritual remain forever… my Dearest Bhaiya and Bhabhi,” captioned Nia on Instagram.

Although some of her fans have showered love on the images, blessing the brother-sister duo, others have slammed Nia for wearing a revealing dress in the holy ceremony. One user wrote, “Bhai ke samne toh accha dress pehna kar.” Another remarked, “Ek din toh dhang ke kapde pehen li hoti.”

Earlier, Nia also faced some backlash for her sartorial choices. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed how she was once criticised by her own friends, who mocked the actress for walking “naked in award functions.”.

Apart from making headlines for her style quotient, Nia has established a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has acted in numerous serials like Naagin, Jamai Raja, and Ek Haazaro Main Meri Behna Hai to name a few.

Currently, Nia is all set to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 10, which will air on Colors television.

