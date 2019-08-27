TV Star Ridhi Dogra Pens Emotional Tribute to Arun Jaitley: 'I Know You're Resting in Peace Fufaji'
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was 66.
TV actress Ridhi Dogra has penned an emotional tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness.
Dogra remembered Jaitley as "dedicated and so focused" whose knowledge and sharp insight about everything was "tremendous". For the uninitiated, Jaitley's wife, Sangeeta is Dogra's paternal aunt.
"He is indeed a huge loss to the nation. But his loss to our family is deeper. A void never to be filled. I have grown up around him and buji, played innumerable times with Sonali and Rohan, in his office when he was a lawyer," Dogra recalled.
"He loved the company of children and the youth and always wanted to hear how our lives were going and how we saw our future. It used to be mesmerizing to sit in the same room as him and hear him talk as he would have everyone engaged and in splits with his anecdotes and stories one after another from his incredible life. He exemplified high standard of ethics, ideologies and value system which I have learnt and tried to imbibe in my work and life," she continued.
View this post on Instagram
'How's your work going beta? What's new in your industry these days?' He would always ask me. And I would always feel short of words because I knew i would not know a patch of what he did about my industry but still he had this great quality to make everyone he spoke to, feel important to his time. He is indeed a huge loss to the nation. But his loss to our family is deeper. A void never to be filled. I have grown up around him and buji, played innumerable times with Sonali and Rohan, in his office when he was a lawyer. I remember him as someone always working hard, dedicated and so focused. His knowledge and sharp insight about everything was tremendous and indepth. He loved the company of children and the youth and always wanted to hear how our lives were going and how we saw our future. It used to be mesmerizing to sit in the same room as him and hear him talk as he would have everyone engaged and in splits with his anecdotes and stories one after another from his incredible life. He exemplified high standard of ethics, ideologies and value system which I have seen and try to imbibe in my work and life. I will always remember him with a warm prayer, immense gratitude and love. I truly believe legends live on forever and he truly will. My heart is always with you buji, Sonali and Rohan. I know you are resting in peace fufaji. Warmest prayers for you now and always. 🙏💫♥️😇
"I will always remember him with a warm prayer, immense gratitude and love. I truly believe legends live on forever and he truly will. My heart is always with you buji, Sonali and Rohan. I know you are resting in peace fufaji. Warmest prayers for you now and always."
Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi, with full State honours on Sunday in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers.
