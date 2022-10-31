TV Star Shweta Tiwari Ups Fashion Game With Fall-inspired Tie-dye Bodycon Dress

Leading television actress Shweta Tiwari seems to be ageing like fine wine. The 42-year-old has already cemented a special place in the hearts of fans with shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kii, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Hum Tum and Them. Besides wowing viewers with her charm and acting chops, Shweta is also a step ahead in her fashion choices. One look at her Instagram handle establishes the fact that she is always on top of her style game, even giving tough competition to Gen Z celebrities.

With the winter season knocking at the doors, the actress has taken her fall-season look, quite seriously but incredibly. Recently, Shweta has dropped a streak of pictures on Instagram, flaunting her winter-inspired outfit that has become a trendsetter on social media.

Shweta shelled out major fashion goals as she slipped into an olive-hued, one-shoulder tie-dye bodycon dress that accentuated her curves. The actress flaunted her figure in style as she struck a few alluring poses for the lens, against the backdrop of lush greenery. In terms of makeup, the Kasautii Zindagi Kii actress opted for a soft and dewy look. Sporting kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, with a dash of matte pink lipstick, Shweta stole the spotlight with her on-fleek expressions.

Going for minimalistic accessories, the 42-year-old teamed her outfit with just a pair of boho-chic, oxidized earrings. For her hairdo, Shweta kept her tresses straight and sleek, leaving the locks open. The actress let her attire do the talking as she ditched any fancy caption, adding just a slew of leaf emojis.

The moment Shweta shared the pictures on her Gram, fans rushed to the comments, gushing about her latest fall avatar. “Age is just a number for you,” lavished one user. “She’s woww,” noted another. Others called her “Beautiful”, “Stunning”, and “Awesome.”

Shweta’s fashion diaries have always been the source of inspiration for many budding fashion enthusiasts. Acing both traditional and modern wear, the actress can be hailed as a style icon. Take a look at some of her other swoon-worthy snaps here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shweta has taken up the responsibility of a producer with the television show Main Hoon Aparajita. Besides producing the family drama, she is also acting in it. Television heartthrob Manav Gohli is also a part of the show. Main Hoon Aparajita, which started premiering on Zee TV on September 27, has been receiving rave reviews from viewers.

