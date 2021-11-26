TV Stars Jasmin Bhasin, Mohsin Khan Paired as Married Couple in New Music Video

Television stars Jasmin Bhasin and Mohsin Khan feature as a married couple in a romantic music video by VYRL Originals. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan and Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin came together for the first time in the music video titled, Pyaar Karte Ho Na, released on Thursday. Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben have sung the song, while the Javed-Mohsin duo composed it. Danish Sabri has penned the lyrics for the song.

The song features Jasmin and Mohsin heading out on their arranged marriage honeymoon where they get to know each other’s likes, dislikes, and fears. Later, they fall in love with each other. Fans love their chemistry in the romantic track. The music video shows the love, reluctance, and emotions of a newly married couple.

“Arrange marriages can be tricky but what they also can be is mysteriously adventurous,” VYRL Originals has written in the description of the music video on Youtube.

Watch Pyaar Karte Ho Na music video —

The video is currently trending on number 5 and has garnered over 1.8 million views within 24 hours of its release.

The music of the song is composed by fusion of various instruments such as tabla, dholak and violin, giving it a touch of Bollywood’s 90s era. The song has reportedly been shot in the picturesque locations of Rajasthan.

Jasmin Bhasin has previously been a part of many music videos like ‘Tera Suit’, ‘Tu Bhi Sataaya Jayega’, ‘Pani Di Gal’, ‘Tenu Yaad Karna’. She was recently seen in the song ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfa Tha’ with singer Amaal Malik.

Recently, actor Mohsin Khan said goodbye to the longest-running daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. People liked Shivangi Joshi’s on-screen chemistry with Mohsin Khan. Recently, Shivangi Joshi also left the show.

