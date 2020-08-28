TV Stars Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu Announce Second Pregnancy

Actor Karanvir Bohar and his wife Teejay Sidhu surprised their fans by announcing their second pregnancy on his birthday. The actor turned 37 today and broke the good news on social media.

The couple are parents to twin girls - Bella and Vienna. Karanvir shared a series of pictures on his Instagram in which his wife Teejay can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The pair looks adorable in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Karanvir wrote, "Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever."

Ever since the news was confirmed by the couple, TV celebs have taken to social media to congratulate them. Actress Sameera Reddy commented, "Wow what great news ! Congratulations." Naagin actress Surabhi Jyoti also commented on his post and wrote, "Balle balle."

Meanwhile, Teejay also shared the pictures on her timeline and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."