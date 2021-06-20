TVF Pitchers 2: Was Told People Left Jobs Because of 'Tu Beer Hai' Scene, Says Abhishek Banerjee

In 2015, TVF’s then-casting director Nidhi Bisht had called Abhishek Banerjee to give an audition for a smaller part in Pitchers. The actor, who was relatively unknown in the entertainment industry at the time, was reluctant to appear for the audition as he thought it wasn’t worth it. But little did he know that the same role would give him the most memorable and viral dialogue of his career- “Tu beer hai."

“Nidhi told me to give an audition for a one-scene role and I got so offended because she was a friend. I was like, ‘Ek scene ke liye audition kaun leta hai?’ I had made up my mind that I would not go for the audition for one scene. But she chased me for the longest time and I thought it would be very rude to say no to her now because she was a good friend. So, I finally gave the audition. And for the first time, I was trying a different technique to approach the scene and trying to discover something new in my acting and that’s how that scene happened," Abhishek recalled about how he gave birth to one of the most viral web series dialogues.

Six years after Pitchers made its spectacular debut on YouTube, it is all set to make a comeback with a brand new season on ZEE5. Pitchers, starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, revolves around four guys who quit their jobs to start their own company.

Abhishek, who played the role of Bhati in The Viral Fever web series, never predicted that his one scene in the show would become a sensation on social media and then turned into a viral meme. “I had zero excitement about it. Then Pitchers released and Naveen and these guys became superstars. I was also getting to hear that I have one scene in the show and it’s damn good. I didn’t realise how big it was until I reached some remote place down South with my wife. We were holidaying at a quaint place and suddenly I heard some college or school students yelling ‘Tu beer hai’. That’s when I realised that people were huge fans of Pitchers and that one-scene dialogue."

“Naveen told me that he met a lot of IT professionals who came and told him that they left their jobs because of that dialogue. So, I didn’t know whether to take it as a good thing or a bad thing because those guys were leaving their jobs. But I took it as a compliment. People would tell me to have a drink with them in bars. Suddenly I became the beer god (laughs)."

Abhishek credits Pitchers for helping him establish his footing in the business. “I wouldn’t have been an actor if it wasn’t for Pitchers. That’s the importance TVF and Pitchers hold in my life."

Abhishek has multiple films lined up. He will be seen in ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘​Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ and ‘Helmet’.

