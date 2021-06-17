TVF Tripling 3: Chitvan and Chandan Are Not There in New Season, Confirms Maanvi Gagroo

Actress Maanvi Gagroo is super excited about the new season of Tripling in which her character of Chanchal will be at the center of the story. Maanvi, who began her acting career with Disney’s TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007, came into the limelight only after she played Chanchal, the modern woman married into a royal household, in The Viral Fever web series. After a massively successful first season and mixed-received season two, TVF Tripling has been renewed for the third season, which will premiere on ZEE5.

Talking about what made the original Tripling so popular at the time, Maanvi said, “TVF already had an audience at the time but it was obviously not as large as it’s today or even after Pitchers or Tripling released. When Pitchers happened, I would go to their office and feel, ‘Something exciting and interesting is being made here.’ Then I eventually became a part of Pitchers and what happened after that show was the audience base that TVF already had loved the show and word of mouth spread even further. And, suddenly the industry started taking notice."

Maanvi, who has also appeared in films like Tu Hai Mera Sunday, PK and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, further said that Tripling opened up the market for producers to realise that one can actually make money out of web series.

“With Tripling, TVF made the model of a web series even more marketable. For the first time, a drone shot was used in a web series. Suddenly the scale of a web series just doubled, tripled. I remember at the screening of Tripling season 1 Tanmay Bhatt had told me, ‘Thank you guys, you have given us the reference point. Next time, When we pitch to a client we will say, ‘If you want a show like Tripling then you better give us the same budget.'"

Tripling revolves around three siblings Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chitvan (Amol Parashar) and Chanchal who embark on a road trip. While the journey led to some revelations and self-discovery in its original season (2016), the second season makes the trio more familiar with flashbacks from childhood.

When asked about the new elements in Tripling 3, Maanvi chose not to divulge too many details at this stage except “Chitvan and Chandan are not there in season 3." She added, “It will tell the story of Chanchal who finally has some real professional ambitions which she follows." Maanvi also said that she wants the new season of Tripling to be shot in Australia.

The actress is currently gearing up to be back on the sets of Four More Shots Please season 3.

