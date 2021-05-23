TVF's Aspirants Lands in Plagiarism Controversy, Makers Ensure Full Cooperation in Investigation

The Viral Fever’s latest mini-series Aspirants has been grabbing the attention of many for it’s realistic portrayal of student life while preparing for Civil Services examination. However, it has now landed in a plagiarism soup. Sahitya Akademi Award winning writer Nilotpal Mrinal has alleged that TVF’s show Aspirants has been plagiarised from his book Dark Horse.

Nilotpal claimed the same on social media in a long post, which read, “Have shared Anurabh’s (creator of Aspirants) photo and details of the meeting with him to prove that he knew me as the writer of Dark Horse and was also aware of my interests to make a film based on the book.”

Nilotpal has written that he is going to initiate legal action against TVF for copying most of the story from his book and not crediting him for the same.

TVF also responded to the charges in a statement, which read, “TVF is a creator-centric organization which has been nurturing writers since inception and takes their rights very seriously. A social media post has alleged that our show “Aspirants” has been inspired from another literary work. The Company has received a notice in this regard and we will fully cooperate to investigate the matter.”

Aspirants casts Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here