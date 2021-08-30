TVF's Kota Factory Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix on September 24, Watch Trailer Here

After finding immense love from the audience for its first season, TVF’s youth-oriented series Kota Factory is all set to return with the second season, that too on Netflix. The streaming giant took to their social media handles to share a teaser of the same. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Sing, the second season is set to premiere on the 24th of September, 2021. It will follow the life of Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari - one of Kota’s leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

Take a look at the teaser:

The show is built around the trials and tribulations of preparing to get into one of India’s most prestigious institutions and the first season saw loads of dedication, hard work, undying friendship. It gave audiences a look into the lives of incredibly relatable characters who went on to become their absolute favourites. Whether it was Vaibhav, Uday, Shivangi, Meena or Jeetu Bhaiyya, each of them strung heartstrings throughout. The first season is also available on Netflix as of August 27th.

Speaking about season 2 of the series, Raghav Subbu said, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthral audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic. The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued. I’m really excited to share the epic content with the diverse audience of Netflix”

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to bring back the favourite characters, Vaibhav, Uday, Shivangi, Meena and Jeetu Bhaiyya in the second season of Kota Factory on Netflix. Just like the previous season, this season too is rich with authenticity and relatability of college life, the choices and struggles of the youth not just in Kota, but everywhere in the country too.”

