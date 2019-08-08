TV's Emmy Awards, Like Oscars, Will Do Without a Host
Producers of the Emmy Awards telecast next month have decided to do without a host so the show can devote more time to celebrating popular series.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Producers of the Emmy Awards telecast next month have decided to do without a host so the show can devote more time to celebrating popular series that have recently ended, an executive with Fox, the network that will broadcast the show, said on Wednesday.
Several popular and award-winning TV series concluded this year, including Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Veep. The Emmy Awards honouring the best of television will air on Sept. 22.
Hollywood awards shows typically feature a celebrity host who opens the show with a monologue and then keeps the programme moving. This year’s Emmy producers decided to forgo the host and use the time freed up to honour outgoing series, Charlie Collier, chief executive of Fox Corp’s (FOXA.O) Fox Entertainment, said.
“If you have a host and an opening number, that’s 15 to 20 minutes you can’t use to salute the shows,” Collier told reporters at a Television Critics Association event. “We will go hostless this year, and I think it will give us more time to honour those shows.”
“There will be entertainment,” Collier added. “There will be an opening number. There will be surprises.”
The February ceremony for the Oscars, the film industry’s highest honours, had no host for only the second time in its history. Comedian Kevin Hart withdrew from the hosting job after past homophobic tweets resurfaced.
The Oscars ceremony won praise and the U.S. television audience jumped 12 percent from the previous year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row