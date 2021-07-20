TV's Hanuman, Actor Danish Akhtar Saifi Joins 'Vikram Vedha' Remake as Gangster

Vikram Vedha is in talks ever since the Hindi remake has been confirmed by the director duo Gayatri and Pushkar. Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be playing the main leads and rest of the cast will be announced sooner than later.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that actor and former wrestler Danish Akhtar Saifi, who has played Lord Hanuman for a record number of six times on TV shows will be playing a gangster in the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake. He said that it is huge honour for him to be joining the star studded cast as an antagonist. At the moment, Danish is playing Hanuman in Sagar Arts producer web series Jai Maa Vaishno Devi. He also shared that he has even turned down the offer to play Hanuman a couple of times earlier but loves playing the mythological character.

It is also being reported that Radhika Apte may revive the role of Priya, originally played by Shraddha Srinath, in the remake. Priya is a lawyer in the film and Vikram’s wife.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is eyeing September 2022 theatrical release. The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to go on floors soon.

(With IANS inputs)

