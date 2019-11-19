Tweet on Rap by Kollywood Star Suriya Sends Fans in Frenzy

A tweet by music composer GV Prakash Kumar on his Twitter handle @gvprakash, regarding a rap by Kollywood star Suriya for an upcoming movie, along with a picture of the duo at a recording studio, has triggered off fan frenzy.

Kumar tweeted: "Mr.Maara raps ... #maaratheme will be rapped by @Suriya_offl sir #sooraraipottru #sudha #arivu."

The song is part of upcoming movie "Soorarai Pottru", based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of budget airline Air Deccan. It is directed by Sudha Kongara."

Suriya had wrapped up the shooting of the movie, in which Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead. Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu stars in a crucial role.

Recently Suriya released the teaser of Jeethu Joseph's upcoming film Thambi, starring Jyotika, Karthi and Sathyaraj in lead roles.

Suriya, whose real name is Saravanan Sivakumar, made his debut with the 1997 film Nerukku Ner, but had his first commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha in 2003.

