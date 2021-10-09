Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Divorce: Siddharth Clarifies on His Viral 'Cheaters' Tweet

Telugu stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation on October 2, leaving their fans in shock. The announcement elicited reactions from people — both direct and indirect. But it was a tweet from actor Siddharth that caused a lot of stir.

“One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… “Cheaters never prosper." What’s yours?" tweeted Siddharth and many saw this as a dig at Samantha.

The actor has now rubbished the claims that the tweet was about Samantha and Chaitanya’s divorce. He insists that the tweet was related to something that was going on in his life, adding that it wasn’t the actor’s problem if the people misconstrued his words.

“I was talking to Ajay Bhupathi on that day about life lessons. I tweeted about what had happened in my life. We have an issue with dogs at our home, and I tweeted about it. If someone takes it to their heart, how can I be responsible?” he told journalists at a press conference on Friday evening.

Siddharth and Samantha have been co-stars in the past. The duo also was linked up for a long time. Since Siddharth’s tweet came close on the heels of Chaitanya’s separation announcement, many thought it was a dig at them. Siddharth was severely trolled for that tweet.

Samantha, on the other hand, also reacted to the trolling she faced after her separation from Chaitanya. On October 8, she posted a tweet where she slammed trolls for “being overly interested in her personal life."

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything they say, break me," the tweet read.

