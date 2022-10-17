Twenty‑Five Twenty‑One Star Nam Joo-hyuk To Enlist For Military Training In Dec, Agency Issues Statement

South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk, known for his role in K-dramas such as Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022), Start-Up (2020) and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), is reportedly enlisting for compulsory military training in December this year. The news of his enlistment was first revealed by the South Korean news publication Sports Chosun.

Confirming the news, his agency Management SOOP said that the actor is set to enlist in December this year. However, the date is yet to be confirmed. “Although he does have to [enlist] in December, the exact date has not been fixed because he has yet to be issued a draft notice,” the agency’s statement read, as reported by Soompi.

It is reported that the actor will be enlisting after he wraps his work on his upcoming series Vigilante. The series, a Disney+ original, is slated to wrap work in mid-November. Vigilante is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name.

The show follows the story of a police university student named Ji Yong who tracks down criminals every weekend. He is spotted by a reporter named Choi Mi-ryeo, who starts to follow his track. The series also features a third vital character, investigator Jo Heon who trying to track this vigilante.

While Nam Joo-hyuk is busy with Vigilante, fans are looking forward to seeing him in the film Remember. Slated to release on October 26, the film follows the journey of an old man (played by Lee Sung-min) trying to get revenge on someone who made him lose everything during the Japanese occupation of Korea. A young man (Nam Joo Hyuk) sets out to help him see the plan through.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo-hyuk also tackled his share of bullying accusations this year. A few allegations against the South Korean actor made the headlines however, his agency issued clarifications soon after they looked into the matter.

