Twenty-Five Twenty-One Ep 9: Nam Joo-hyuk Sets BF Goals, His Beach Date With Kim Tae-ri Has Fans Excited

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

It finally happened! After long weeks of waiting, Baek Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) finally confessed his feelings for Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri). Twenty-Five Twenty-One dropped a heart-fluttering ninth episode which featured scenes of not only did Na Hee-do realise her feeling for Baek Ye-jin but also had two adorable confession scenes. The episode began with Na Hee-do’s heartbreaking realisation that the man she wants isn’t the same person she was chatting with online. As seen in episode 8, Na Hee-do’s close online friend is none other than Go Yu-rim (Bona).

Embarrassed to have confessed a little of her feelings to him, Na Hee-do begins to avoid Baek Ye-jin. On the other hand, Go Yu-rim finds ways to avoid Na Hee-do because she feels guilty of hurting her close digital friend. In between all this, her attitude towards Na Hee-do begins to shift. Her sheer hatred shifts from love and she finally lets Na Hee-do gets close to her in real life.

As Na Hee-do tries to wrap her mind around her feelings for Baek Ye-jin and the shift in Go Yu-rim’s attitude, she ends up getting into a fight with a couple of girls at her school after they made fun of Go Yu-rim’s financial situation, accusing her of making a scene at the Asian Games due to her family’s financial troubles. Watching Na Hee-do fight for her behind her back, Go Yu-rim finally caves and reveals that she is the online friend.

Learning about the secret identity, Go Yu-rim and Na Hee-do end up becoming close friends almost instantly. They began to care for each other, have lunches together and hang out more, giving fans such heartwarming moments. In the meantime, Na Hee-do learns she cannot avoid Baek Ye-jin anymore since he is on the school campus to film a documentary on Na Hee-do and Go Yu-rim. He finally confronts Na Hee-do and asks her why she’s been avoiding him. A frustrated Na Hee-do reveals that she has feelings for him but she is confused about what they mean.

While Baek Ye-jin decides to give her more time to get clarity on her thoughts, they end up crossing paths again near her house. She offers to let him use the phone since he had to deliver the evening sports news. They get talking and Na Hee-do tries to sum up their relationship, comparing it with scissors and rainbows. Just when she was about to learn his feelings for her, her mother crashes the moment, leaving Baek Ye-jin in shock. After finding out that his boss is his crush’s mother, he is torn between his personal and professional life.

Na Hee-do’s mother warns them that their professional life might come in the way of their personal lives while seemingly giving her approval to the relationship. If things weren’t complicated enough, Na Hee-do gets injured during a shot of the documentary shoot, leaving a furious Baek Ye-jin screaming at his senior and rushing Na Hee-do to the hospital in his arms.

On their way, Na Hee-do spots a rainbow and asks him to halt the car so that they can look at the rainbow properly. Na Hee-do then asks Baek Ye-jin what he thinks of their relationship. “You always lead me to do what’s right, and to a good place. Love, it’s love. I love you Na Hee-do. I don’t need a rainbow," he tells her, leaving the fandom melting.

Several fans took to Twitter to have a public meltdown. Here are the best moments from Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 9 that won fans over:

"You always lead me to do what's right, and to a good place." Find someone who makes you feel like this. No green flag can be greener than this. I love Hee do and Yijin's relationship so much #TwentyFiveTwentyOne #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 pic.twitter.com/Kymb8mRcFS — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) March 12, 2022

probably one of the best thing happened this episode is yurim and heedo finally being bestfriend both in real life and online. no more hating towards each other, just them being each other's comfort place #TwentyFiveTwentyOne #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 pic.twitter.com/eBAnVPfQjZ— haru (@kdramahypes) March 12, 2022

yurim's mom to heedo: you've suffered a lot. how scared you must have been. are you okay now? congrats on winning a gold medal. you look prettier in real life compared to on the screen!crying #TwentyFiveTwentyOne #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 pic.twitter.com/USkKXD3S1B — 태리²⁵²¹ (@taerifier) March 12, 2022

One word to describe these scenes, “butterflies”. Every episode, Baek Yijin made me fall in love with him. ❤️#TwentyFiveTwentyOne#TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 pic.twitter.com/TFeVw0rTDg— a (@2seokcart_) March 12, 2022

"did you come out on a blind date" omg yurim and heedo made up. I'm so happy they didn't drag this track for long and both found out about each other. love this show! #TwentyFiveTwentyOne#TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 pic.twitter.com/HA95nJ4fer— thinking about kdramas (@kdramaverse_) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, tvN has released a preview of Twenty-Five Twenty-One ep 10 in which Baek Ye-jin and Na Hee-do join their friends on a trip to the beach. Based on the preview, the episode is set to have an important turning point for their relationship.

Tomorrow that retro fashion and beach scene oh yeah #KinTaeRi #TwentyFiveTwentyOne pic.twitter.com/2OKiG3PBx7— Taeriyaki ²⁵²¹ (@taerijjang) March 12, 2022

Twenty-Five Twenty-One Ep 10 will air on Sunday, March 13. The episode will be out on Netflix as well.

