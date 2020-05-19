MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend Natalie Adepoju Found Dead in Las Vegas

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight films, was found dead in his Las Vegas home. The cause of death is still unknown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead on Wednesday in his Las Vegas condo along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. He was 30 years old.

A source told E! News, "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them."

They added that he moved to Las Vegas to help his mom but he would often travel back to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter. He was "really focused and handling a lot of business", the source said, before his death.

According to People.com, Gregory's mom later paid tribute to her son on Facebook and revealed he and Natalie were working on a business plan to develop his wings business. "He was on to something great," she said.

The publication also reports that just months before his death, the actor wrote on Instagram on his 30th birthday, "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!"

Fans of the Twilight franchise paid tribute to the actor online.

Follow @News18Movies for more


