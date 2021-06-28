Twilight Changes Twitter Handle Description for This Reason

It seems the Twitter handle of Hollywood franchise Twilight could not hide its love for South Korean band BTS after member of the group, Jin, mentioned the series in one of his answers on a talk-show. A video clip of the 28-year-old singer from the show RUN BTS! -a trivia talk show-style web series where band members answer questions and complete challenges -was posted on Twitter by one of the fans last week.

In the seven-second video, the group was asked to name three fairytale stories that involved wolves. Answering the question promptly, Jin mentions the name of Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy fiction novel Twilight. The novel was further adapted for screen as Twilight Saga that starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner in lead roles. The story of the movie involved a group of fantastical creatures like vampiresand werewolves. As Jin answered the question, the rest of the BTS members — RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V — broke into laughter.

Besides attracting the attention of the rest of the BTS fans known as the Army, the tweet also received a reaction from the official Twitter handle of Twilight series. Commenting on the tweet, the Twilight tweeted in a typical star-struck fashion how they are delighted to know that Jin thinks about them. Accompanying the tweet, Twilight handle also posted a gif of Jin. Twilight handle also changed its twitter bio to, "The official twitter account of that fairytale involving wolves."

Q what are some fairytales involving wolves? Twilight pic.twitter.com/1RaLfhoYEE — 베베⁷slow (@bebe_sope) June 22, 2021

Continuing the streak of expressing their adoration for the band, Lionsgate, the American-Canadian entertainment company that produced the movie, posted another meme. The meme featured Jin from his teenage days striking a pose with the words “interesting, very interesting”, floating across the picture.

Q what are some fairytales involving wolves? Twilight pic.twitter.com/1RaLfhoYEE — 베베⁷slow (@bebe_sope) June 22, 2021

Many BTS fans are already imagining how Jin replacing Pattinson as Edward Cullen would revive the Twilight series for them.While many are wondering if BTS could come up with their own Twilight Reboot version.

Well, BTS is the current favourite of all and this incidence proves it once again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here