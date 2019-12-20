Twinkle Khanna Calls Dimple Kapadia Superwoman After Watching Her in Tenet Trailer
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' trailer has majorly received positive reviews on social media. Twinkle Khanna is raving over her mother Dimple Kapadia's role in the forthcoming film.
Twinkle Khanna (L), Dimple Kapadia
Twinkle Khanna has lauded her mother Dimple Kapadia for her performance in filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project Tenet.
Read: Tenet is All What You Expect from a Christopher Nolan Film, Watch Trailer feat John David, Dimple Kapadia
She took to Twitter, wherein she had retweeted the films trailer which, has been released today, and wrote, “’Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet”
‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet https://t.co/vgAql2Y5L9— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2019
The two minutes and 10 seconds long trailer of the film has been viewed more than ten lakh times and has been liked by more than 45,000 people till now, while on Twitter the number of views have crossed three and a half million, along with 31, 000 retweets.
The trailer has majorly received a positive feedback on both the social media platforms.
A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. pic.twitter.com/U6nKmA55fT— TENET (@TENETFilm) December 19, 2019
Sharing insights on the upcoming project, the 49-year-old filmmaker told the Entertainment Weekly, "We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made."
The English language action-thriller film is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war-drama Dunkirk. The movie has a star cast of noted actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.
The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 17, 2020.
