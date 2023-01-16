Twinkle Khanna Calls Marriage a 'Faraday Cage' as Akshay Kumar Takes Her On a Peddling Boat On Icy Lake

Twinkle Khanna is known for her hilarious sense of humour. No wonder, she’s called ‘Funny Bones’ for a reason. Her husband Akshay Kumar also has his own style of humour. Both of them are often seen roasting each other on social media handles with funny videos and witty captions. The couple is currently holidaying with their kids, and is making sure to keep their fans updated about their outings.

Twinkle recently shared a video, where she along with her daughter Nitara and Akshay are seen peddling along an icy lake. Calling out Akshay’s plan of rowing in the morning, she wrote, “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?".

Not just having a good sense of humour and penning witty caption, Twinkle is also known for her thought provoking voice on motherhood and parenting. Earlier last week, she shared a valuable words of wisdom on parenting. She talked about how parents are not responsible for providing a ‘perfect childhood’ to their kids, instead, their duty is to fill their heads with ideas. Khanna shared this along with a photograph of herself kissing her daughter Nitara.

The 48-year-old wrote, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings.”

She added, “And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. Agree? Disagree?"

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2011. She had also entered Bollywood as an actor but then took a break from the same, admitting that she was terrible at acting and is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being mother to her kids. She is currently persuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

