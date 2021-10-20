Twinkle Khanna Compares Aryan Khan's Arrest to Squid Game; Radhe Shyam Teaser to Release on Prabhas' Birthday

After much anticipation, fans of Telugu actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will finally get to see the teaser of their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The news was shared by the 41-year-old actor on Wednesday with a post on Instagram. The post featured the poster of the upcoming romantic drama which showed Prabhas sitting on a chair wearing a brooding expression. Accompanying the poster, Prabhas mentioned in the caption, “Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on the 23rd. Enjoy the Radhe Shyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian television. Even with the lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan bidding adieu to the show, the picture is not yet over. YRKKH is all set to witness another generation leap soon. The makers of the popular show will be introducing a new track to surge the ratings. The generation leap will revolve around the lives of Naira and Kartik’s children – Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi, who are all grown up now. A new character, Abhimanyu, has also been introduced.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol turned a year older on Tuesday and fans and followers of the star left no stone unturned to make him feel special on his big day. However, Sunny received the most special birthday greeting from his brother, actor Bobby Deol. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared an adorable picture with his siblings and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhaiya you mean the world to me." Sunny and Bobby’s sisters, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol, also made a rare appearance in the photo, which showed them huddled together in a warm hug.

The bond between siblings is one of the strongest in the world. However, it is also a universally accepted fact that all siblings fight from time to time. Bollywood actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are also like all other siblings. Recently, a video of the sisters arguing at a Durga Puja pandal is going viral. In the video, Kajol and Tanisha can be seen indulging in what looks like playful argument. Their mother, veteran actress Tanuja then asks them to be quiet with a loud shush. The three of them then smile and pose for the camera.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the latest to join the long list of celebrities voicing their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 3. Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared a portion of her column from TOI in which she compared the case against Aryan to the popular Korean series ‘Squid Game’. Squid Game, released on Netflix, is currently grabbing many eyeballs for its unique and bingeable content.

