Twinkle Khanna Compares Aryan Khan's Arrest to Squid Game: 'The Young Boy is Languishing in Jail...'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the latest to join the long list of celebrities voicing their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Mumbai drug bust case on October 3.

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared a portion of her column from TOI in which she compared the case against Aryan to the popular Korean series ‘Squid Game’. Squid Game, released on Netflix, is currently grabbing many eyeballs for its unique and bingeable content.

Citing the example from one of the episodes of the popular South Korean drama, she wrote, “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest.”

Twinkle Khanna pointed out that Aryan has been in jail for two weeks without any evidence against him, “While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now.”

The bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, will be heard today by a special NDPS court in Mumbai. The 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna and Sussanne Khan, have shown their support for Shah Rukh in the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest.

