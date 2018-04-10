English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twinkle Khanna Compares Social Media Trolls To Cockroaches
Actor-writer-producer Twinkle Khanna, who has been a target of several trolls for her frank opinion, on Monday said that these social media trolls are like cockroaches. Twinkle Khanna was speaking during a panel discussion "Social Media Trolling on Social Platforms" that was organised for forthcoming OSM Awards in Mumbai.
During the media interaction, Twinkle expressed that online trolls are like cockroaches. "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on," she said.
Eminent personalities, including Twinkle Khanna, Gul Panag, Jose Cavaco, Malini Agarwal and Tanmay Bhat hosted the "OSM" Outlook Social Media Awards Jury Panel discussion. Twinkle further said that she takes criticism carefully. "I do look at criticism and examine it carefully as sometimes it is valid and it always tells me about the world around me," she added.
Gul Panag has also been targeted several times on social media. Her political allegiance and strong viewpoint have attracted many threats.
Talking about online trolls and dealing with them, Gul said, "The moment you take a position, you set yourself up for an attack; either from people, who disagree with you or people who just don't like the fact that you have taken a position because traditionally women, especially those who belong to film industry, are not entitled to have an opinion," she said, adding, "A woman having an opinion was discouraged outside and within the industry, but it is changing now."
