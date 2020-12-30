Twinkle Khanna Cuts 4 Cakes on Birthday, Cousin Karan Kapadia Shares Pics

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna turned 47 on December 29. Although she did not host a big party, she did cut as many as four cakes and also had family members around her to celebrate.

Twinkle shared a video of the cakes laid out on a table for her, and also acknowledged the presence of her cousin Karan Kapadia. The actor too shared photos and videos from the birthday celebration.

Karan took to Instagram to share several glimpses of the party, which included videos of the food, and of Twinkle cutting one of her several birthday cakes.

In a separate post, sharing a picture of the two of them together, Karan wrote, "Happppy birthdayyyy @twinklerkhanna, love youuuu." She replied, "Come home for lunch and more cake."

Karan is the son of Dimple's aunt, Simple Kapadia. He was recently seen in the horror film Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Blank. Recently, Karan expressed his pride at Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Karan posted about his aunt, "Even after 47 years in the business, you still continue to raise the bar, you deserve everything and way more. You’re an inspiration, a phenomenal actor and an even better human being. I love you.”

Actor Akshay Kumar had also shared a social media post on Twinkle's birthday. Sharing a picture of the two of them on a bicycle ride together, he’d written, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina."