Twinkle Khanna Embroiders Frida Kahlo's Portrait as She Remembers Her Grandmother's Lessons

During the lockdown, Twinkle Khanna has revived her embroidery skills after 20 years. The actress turned author remembered her maternal grandmother Betty Kapadia's lessons in sewing and embroidery as she attempted to create something on a piece of cloth.

Twinkle shared a video of her while trying to embroider the face of artist Frida Kahlo on the cloth. She also shared a picture of the finished work.

She wrote in the caption, "While growing up in my Grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, 'Tina, don't do untidy work.'"

Daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle shared a warm bond with her nani. On Eid 2020, Twinkle had revealed what she associates the festival with. "We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak."

Twinkle also posted a black and white photo with sister Rinkie Khanna to wish her happy birthday on July 27. "Happy birthday Rinkston! I can’t imagine a life where you are not by my side. Here’s to many more years of madness, laughter and yes, though we are the unsentimental sort, love. #KhannaSisters," she wrote.

Both Twinkle and Rinkie have tried their luck in Bollywood movies. While Rinkie quit after a few movies, Twinkle acted in several projects before deciding that she did not want to continue. She has gone on to write multiple books, columns and also produce movies with husband Akshay Kumar.