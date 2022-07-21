Twinkle Khanna Explores York On Foot, Posts Fun Video Of Places To Visit; Watch

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have jetted off to England to spend some quality time away from the limelight. After quitting the showbiz world, Twinkle Khanna has successfully established her name as an author by creating bestseller books including Mrs. Funnybones and Pyjamas are Forgiving. She makes it a point to stay connected with her followers and recently gave fans a virtual tour of her family time in York.

Not only did she chronicle her tour but Twinkle also listed down things that one must do when they are in the British city. The first that she suggested was to visit St Helen’s Square. The family also came across a spooky tour guide who gave them a Ghost Walk, which she highly recommended.

After visiting scenic places, it was time to eat. Well, Twinkle loves to eat at Partisan, Betty’s, Khao San and Roots. However, their lunch this time took place at the Ivy.

In the virtual tour, Twinkle also got an opportunity to capture a boat race on the Ouse river, post which they decided to walk along the city walls. Next, it was time for a tour of the Shambles market, where Akshay Kumar treated everyone to crepes. Twinkle Khanna also spotted a youngster singing in the middle of the market. She then decided to sit for a while and enjoy the performance to complete her happening day in York.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle quizzed her followers to name a small town that they’ve fallen in love with. She articulated, “Walk behind me and let’s explore a little shall we? In York, your feet are all you need to see every corner. Which small towns have you fallen in love with and why?”

Take a look at the video below:

In terms of work, along with writing books, Twinkle has also produced a few Bollywood movies including Pad Man, Holiday, Thank You, and more. Talking about Akshay Kumar, he was last seen essaying the role of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan in the historic movie Samrat Prithviraj. He has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2.

