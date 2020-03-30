Twinkle Khanna Finds the Silver Lining in Her Broken Foot During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a picture on Twitter revealing she had broken her foot. While the world is going through a deadly pandemic, it is really easy for an injury to pull one down.

However, this was not the case for Mrs. Funnybones as she found a rather valid silver lining to her injury.

Taking to Twitter, Twinkle wrote, "And taking advice from @KapadiaKaran the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway #TheUpsideOfLockDown (sic)."

Check out the picture below:

And taking advice from @KapadiaKaran the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown pic.twitter.com/CIL90Uzse1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 30, 2020

While the actress never told the fans how she broke her foot, she recently took to Twitter to share the news of her injury. The witty commentary in the video started with the facts that amidst the lockdown, Mumbai roads were deserted on a Sunday morning. She further went on to say that she was driven by her driver "from Chandni Chowk" (Akshay Kumar) and said that his wallet was lighter.

"Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans," she captioned the video.

Check it out below:

Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans pic.twitter.com/AMx5PhnVO2 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 29, 2020





