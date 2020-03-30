MOVIES

Twinkle Khanna Finds the Silver Lining in Her Broken Foot During Coronavirus Lockdown

Twinkle Khanna Finds the Silver Lining in Her Broken Foot During Coronavirus Lockdown

Actress Twinkle Khanna who had recently revealed that she had broken her foot took to Twitter to announce that she had found a silver lining about her injury, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a picture on Twitter revealing she had broken her foot. While the world is going through a deadly pandemic, it is really easy for an injury to pull one down.

However, this was not the case for Mrs. Funnybones as she found a rather valid silver lining to her injury.

Taking to Twitter, Twinkle wrote, "And taking advice from @KapadiaKaran the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway #TheUpsideOfLockDown (sic)."

Check out the picture below:

While the actress never told the fans how she broke her foot, she recently took to Twitter to share the news of her injury. The witty commentary in the video started with the facts that amidst the lockdown, Mumbai roads were deserted on a Sunday morning. She further went on to say that she was driven by her driver "from Chandni Chowk" (Akshay Kumar) and said that his wallet was lighter.

"Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans," she captioned the video.

Check it out below:


