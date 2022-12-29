Twinkle Khanna Gives Glimpse of 'Perfect' Birthday Celebrations with Akshay Kumar

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that, Akshay Kumar’s wife, author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, who celebrated her birthday today, received a special treat from him as well as their close friends.

On her big day, she took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of the same and penned a heartwarming gratitude note which read, “The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most ❤️ Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!#thefeastinthefields”. Have a look :

In the first photo, Twinkle and Akshay donned their brightest smiles as they shared a drink. While Twinkle looked pretty in a floral gown, Akshay was seen gazing at her. They surely got themselves captured in the most candid way basking in the laps of nature. The next photo featured the couple, with their kids Nitara and Aarav and their close friends.

Earlier in the day, Akshay also shared a funny video of his wife to wish her on her special day. In the video, Twinkle was seen dancing her heart out, while singing a song. Akshay penned a note along with that video which read, “While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing (laughing emoji) And Happy birthday Tina (heart emoticon)."

Twinkle who turned 48 today, shares her birthday with father and late actor Rajesh Khanna. In the morning, the actress took a trip down the memory lane and shared a childhood photo of herself with him. She also penned a little note which read, “A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories❤️”.

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2011. She did a few films but then eventually bid goodbye to acting as a profession. Time and again, she has candidly admitted that she was terrible at acting and is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being a mother to her kids and a film producer. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

