Twinkle Khanna Gives Shout-out to Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan For ‘Quietly’ Donating to Covid-19 Relief

Twinkle Khanna is all praises for actor Hrithik Roshan for his multiple endeavours to provide relief to Covid-19 patients amid the crises. Mrs. Funnybones dedicated a post on Instagram appreciating the actor for helping the nation in numerous ways.

Posting the picture of the handsome actor on her Insta handle, Twinkle heaped praises and wrote, “Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crises in multiple ways,” and gave him a big shout-out.

Hrithik, who has stepped forward in the fight against the second wave of the coronavirus, recently donated $15,000 (approximately ₹11.10 lakh) towards a fundraiser started by international author and podcaster Jay Shetty. Jay started the fundraiser by the name Help India Breathe and aimed at raising $1 million to help the nation meet the resource crunch. Jay revealed that Hrithik joined the global stars such as Jada Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Brendon Burchard, and Camila Cabello who have earlier contributed towards the fund.

Last year too, Hrithik silently helped the people facing challenges due to the deadly virus when they lost their livelihood during the lockdown. The actor helped the background dancers amid the lockdown. He deposited money in the accounts of as many as 100 Bollywood dancers who have worked with him in the past. Moreover, he even assisted paparazzi who belonged to lower-middle-class in the time of crises and contributed funds for their survival.

Lately, the actress turned author also commended the efforts of the actress Vidya Balan for contributing towards the relief fund. Praising the actress for quietly helping those in need, she thanked Vidya and called her “a woman with immense talent and an even larger heart.”

Last month, Twinkle and Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen concentrators and sharing the update on social media, she urged people to come forward to help in whatever way they can.

