Twinkle Khanna has Epic Answer for Trolls Calling her Twinkle Bomb as Akshay Kumar's Film Laxmii Releases

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna has a reputation for her witty writing. Twinkle was recently trolled online by some netizens who morphed photos of her on the poster of Akshay Kumar's new film Laxmii. The morphed poster showed Twinkle with blue complexion, a large red bindi on the forehead and titled 'Twinkle Bomb'. The poster is in reference to the older title of Akshay's film 'Laxmii', which was called Laxmmi Bomb initially.

However, instead of getting affected by such trolls, Twinkle shut them up like a boss. Sharing her reaction to the morphed posters, Twinkle wrote, "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. Crop rather than repost – you will see why in my column today. One tagged this picture with a comment, ‘Third class person. You make joke about God.’ I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.’ By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell. click on link in bio to read more #DiwaliBombshell."

Tahira Kashyap took to comments to react to the post saying, “Hahahah way to go️.”

Twinkle is a popular columnist and writes on various topics. She also wrote a lengthy column to detail how she felt on seeing the poster and the role of trolls, by and large. In the article, Twinkle wrote, “Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me (sic.)"

The film Laxmii has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. The horror comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence is a remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana. The 2011 hit film was also helmed by Raghava. The film is premiering today on Disney+ Hotstar.