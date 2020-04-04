MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twinkle Khanna Is Having A Hard Time Fixing Her Glasses and Slippers

Twinkle Khanna Is Having A Hard Time Fixing Her Glasses and Slippers

The actress shared a video where she cracked up on being unable to fix a broken slipper and a pair of spectacles due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:

Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna has shared a funny video on Instagram where she is trying to fix a pair of glasses and a slipper.

“I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun,” Twinkle captioned the clip.

As the video begins, Mrs. Funny Bones can be heard saying, “Losing track of how many days we have been lockdown but we are managing, first by taping these spectacles...but now I am at the breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe (leg in a cast) is now broken and I am trying to glue it together. Unfortunately, it’s not working. God bless you all as well”.



The Mela actress recently injured her foot. She had posted a picture with her injured foot resting on a chair and said that her children played 'Tic-Tac Toe' on her foot cast after taking 'advice' from her actor-cousin Karan Kapadia. "And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway. #TheUpsideOfLockDown," she wrote.

Soon after posting the image, Twinkle’s fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section and dropped get well soon messages.

One of the comments were from Karan, who wrote, “hahaha I can already spot Nitaras handiwork”. Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap said, “Can’t help but remember the article that you put up on Friday way back! You live upto that spirit, now let’s see some of the art work on your little canvas there! Get well sooner and we like it better when you are breaking other people’s bones and sharing anecdotes of their foot in mouth moments."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,377

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    244,108

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,913

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres