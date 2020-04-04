Twinkle Khanna Is Having A Hard Time Fixing Her Glasses and Slippers

Author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna has shared a funny video on Instagram where she is trying to fix a pair of glasses and a slipper.

“I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun,” Twinkle captioned the clip.

As the video begins, Mrs. Funny Bones can be heard saying, “Losing track of how many days we have been lockdown but we are managing, first by taping these spectacles...but now I am at the breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe (leg in a cast) is now broken and I am trying to glue it together. Unfortunately, it’s not working. God bless you all as well”.



The Mela actress recently injured her foot. She had posted a picture with her injured foot resting on a chair and said that her children played 'Tic-Tac Toe' on her foot cast after taking 'advice' from her actor-cousin Karan Kapadia. "And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway. #TheUpsideOfLockDown," she wrote.

Soon after posting the image, Twinkle’s fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section and dropped get well soon messages.

One of the comments were from Karan, who wrote, “hahaha I can already spot Nitaras handiwork”. Ayushmann Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap said, “Can’t help but remember the article that you put up on Friday way back! You live upto that spirit, now let’s see some of the art work on your little canvas there! Get well sooner and we like it better when you are breaking other people’s bones and sharing anecdotes of their foot in mouth moments."

