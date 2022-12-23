Twinkle Khanna Isn't a Fan of 'Dinner Parties' and Her New Instagram Post Is Proof; Check ROFL Video

Apart from being fiercely vocal, Twinkle Khanna also enjoys a sizable fan following across her social media platforms. As such, her witty posts often tickle the fancy of fans as she regularly shares glimpses from personal life- whether she is at home or on a vacation to some distant land. Following that trajectory, the former actor and author who goes by the pseudonym ‘Mrs FunnyBones’ posted a video expressing her disdain for dinner parties.

In a hilarious video uploaded by her on her Instagram handle on Thursday, Twinkle Khanna can be seen in a white bathrobe and rollers in her hair as she showcases how she actually feels when somebody invites her to a dinner party as opposed to what she actually ends up doing when such an invitation comes her way. The clip also played the ‘Mamma Mia’ song in the background.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, “There were times when night clubs and all-night raves were a thrilling experience but now the idea of even a late dinner fills me with dread. Give me breakfast, give me lunch and I am all yours. Just don’t say the words-Dinner party! Agree? Disagree?"

Most of her fans echoed her thoughts as they concurred with Twinkle in the comments. One of them wrote, “I completely can relate. People think I am anti-social. Some feel I am rude. But for me, I don’t care because I can’t stay up late nights. At times we are judged so superficially. If we don’t party or don’t take a drink or don’t enjoy those gossips, we don’t vibe with them blah blah. I don’t mind as it doesn’t matter to me." Another one stated, “Totally agree. But only lunch…no breakfast please. Need an hour or two with my tea and myself before I even want to say hello."

On the professional front, Khanna has been actively advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene. She joined hands with Save the Children to promote the right to menstrual hygiene among children and slum communities. She was invited to speak at the University of Oxford in 2018. She was also invited to be a part of an eminent panel at the United Nations, New York and also appeared on BBC world Impact show to talk about menstrual hygiene and sanitation globally.

Read all the Latest Movies News here