Twinkle Khanna Knits While Dimple Kapadia Sketches as They Spend Quiet Time Together

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actress and writer Twinkle Khanna revealed that she has spent the day with her mother in the best possible way in these circumstances. Taking to Instagram, she shared a black and white picture of her mother Dimple Kapadia and her, where the former is seen sketching and the latter doing embroidery.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Mothers’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through."

Recently, Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar donated 100 oxygen cylinders to a non-profit organization called the Daivik Foundation to help the citizens fight the covid-19 pandemic. She also praised the X-Men actor James McAvoy after he released a video asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis. she wrote, “In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here