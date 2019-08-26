Take the pledge to vote

Twinkle Khanna Makes the Most of Daughter Nitara's Sleepover Party, Recreates Famous Horror Scene from Film

Twinkle Khanna proved that her horror game is on par with her humour as she recreated a horror scene with daughter Nitara Kumar and her little friend.

August 26, 2019
Twinkle Khanna Makes the Most of Daughter Nitara's Sleepover Party, Recreates Famous Horror Scene from Film
Image of Twinkle Khanna, Nitara Kumar and friend, courtesy of Instagram
Twinkle Khanna is known for her funny take on issues and her sense of humour, when it comes to all things political or personal, is unmatched. However, Twinkle recently gave us a glimpse into how she can be scary as well.

The author and columnist posted a video on Twitter, which is proof that her horror game is on par with her humour. In the video, Twinkle and daughter Nitara Kumar can be seen recreating a scene from a horror film, with the latter's friend joining in on the fun.

The clip shows Nitara and her friend dressed in similar costumes, with hair covering up their faces. The little girls, who were twinning in red-coloured sleepwear, come face to face with each other, giving us major creepy vibes.

Twinkle captioned the video, "The dictionary definition of a win-win situation-When they want to have a sleepover and you get a chance to recreate scenes from horror movies #Typewriter."

Twinkle had recently given her fans a glimpse of her son Aarav’s cooking calibre by sharing the pictures of the dishes he cooked for the family.

"Proud" mother Twinkle shared a set of pictures of the meal cooked by Aarav with the caption, "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself. The special menu, prepped by Aarav comprised - mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate souffle."

Meanwhile, Akshay is fresh off the success of his drama film Mission Mangal. He has Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey lined up for release in 2019 and 2020.

