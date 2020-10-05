Twinkle Khanna on 25 Years of Barsaat with Bobby Deol: Now Our Boys are as Old as We Were

Actress Twinkle Khanna, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 1995 film Barsaat, expressed her joy about the film's 25th anniversary. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also marked the debut of Bobby Deol.

Replying to Bobby's post about the film, Twinkle wrote, "I just saw the interview and then this tweet. Dude am all teary eyed. Nostalgia. Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together. Love you loads," she wrote.

Bobby Deol had previously tweeted, "It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!"

While Twinkle Khanna and husband Akshay Kumar are parents to 18 year-old Aarav and 8 year-old Nitara, Bobby has two sons Aryaman and Dharam Deol with wife Tanya Deol.

Bobby has had a very successful 2020 with two successful projects. He was first seennin the Netflix film Class of 83 as a police officer. The film was backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He was also seen in the MX Player show Ashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, Bobby's performance as a godman was critically acclaimed.