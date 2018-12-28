LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twinkle Khanna on Husband Akshay Kumar: I Don’t Think He Has Read Any of My Books

Khanna says she’d always thought of pursuing writing, but in her 60s when she'd be retired and living in Goa.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 12:37 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna says her superstar husband Askhay Kumar doesn’t read her best-selling books.

Talking to Hindustan Times on whether she discusses her books with him, the actor-turned-author said, “I narrate my stories to him on long car rides but I don’t think he has read any of my books, as he, well, just doesn’t read.”

On the one question that she hates being asked, she said, “It is why I didn’t change my last name from Khanna to Kumar,” to which she said she always has the same answer. “I am married not branded. I am not a tiny company that a big firm like Godrej has taken over and now I have to change my brand name as well.”

A former actor, Khanna says she’d always thought of pursuing writing, but in her 60s—when she is retired and in Goa. “I had a plan that I would finally retire to Goa when I was sixty and write a book. It is mere fate that it happened in my forties,” she said.



On the success of her last book Pyjamas Are Forgiving, she said, “The fact that it has done so well just makes all the long hours chained to the desk and the inherent solitude that accompanies the writing process, a little more worthwhile.”

However, Khanna says recognition doesn’t make being a woman author any less daunting. “The challenges for a female author are the same as they are for most working women. Regardless of the fact that you may work as many hours as your partner, child rearing and managing a home are still things that are primarily your responsibility,” she said.

“I find the dual roles of being a writer as well as a mother the most complex, at least during the last stages of a book, where you are completely absorbed in a paradigm world. The former requires that you ignore the demands of the living which you can’t as the latter,” she added.

