Twinkle Khanna Posts 'Goofy' Video of Mother Dimple Kapadia on 62nd Birthday; Watch Here
Dimple Kapadia's video grabbed the attention of many social media users including several members of the film fraternity.
Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. (Image: Instagram)
On veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's 62nd birthday on Saturday, her daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and posted a "goofy" video of her mother.
"The birthday girl is shining bright ! Mother turns a year older and looks even better. The fabulous birthday girl," Twinkle, also an author-producer, wrote along with the video in which Dimple is seen flaunting her hair.
Dimple's video grabbed the attention of many social media users including several members of the film fraternity.
Actress Malaika Arora commented: "Too stunning." While filmmaker Tahira Kashyap finds Dimple's look "gorgeous".
Dimple was 16 years old when she became an overnight star with the 1973 film Bobby. Soon after the success of the film, she quit the industry for her wedding with the then superstar Rajesh Khanna.
But after a decade of absence, she returned for a successful innings in filmdom with Saagar and proved her mettle with an eclectic mix of commercial and parallel cinema - Aitbaar, Arjun, Ram Lakhan, Batwara, Kaash, Rudaali and Lekin.
Dil Chahta Hai, Luck by Chance, What The Fish and Finding Fanny are some of the offbeat films Dimple chose after 2000. She was last seen on the big screen in Welcome Back.
Apart from Bollywood, Dimple is now all set to make big waves in Hollywood as she has been roped in for Christopher Nolan's film Tenet.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Finally Ends Australia's Wait for French Open Crown
- India vs Australia: Australian Training Halted After Warner's Shot Hospitalises Net Bowler
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s