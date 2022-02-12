Twinkle Khanna Posts Picture With Mother Dimple Kapadia, Asks Fans to...

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna recently shared a throwback photo of herself with her mother, Dimple Kapadia. In the picture, Twinkle Khanna’s sister Rinke Khanna can be seen sitting on Dimple Kapadia’s lap. Twinkle also shared a photo of Auguste Rodin’s famous bronze statue, The Thinker, along with her throwback picture and gave a unique caption to the photo, which triggered a series of questions among fans.

The caption read, “Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin’s The Thinker, but I was way cuter. You can throw in your vote as well."

Fans and celebrities began voicing their opinions as soon as she opened the floor for voting.

Actor Malaika Arora wrote, “Beautiful". Twinkle Khanna’s fans praised her beauty and used heart emojis to express their feelings. Netizens also praised Dimple Kapadia, calling her gorgeous and evergreen beauty.

Here is the link to the post:

Dimple Kapadia made her debut with the film Bobby in 1973. The movie was a box office hit and gave her widespread recognition.

Dimple began to be more choosy about her work in the mid-1990s. The veteran actor and the mother of Twinkle Khanna also performed in movies, including Dil Chahta hai, Dabangg, and Cocktail, all of which were box office hits.

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, made her screen debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romantic comedy Barsaat. The film was released in 1995 and featured Bobby Deol as the lead actor. Barsaat was commercially successful and Twinkle’s performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She is also a columnist for The Times of India and Daily News and Analysis.

