movies

News18» News»Movies»Twinkle Khanna Praises James McAvoy for His Plea to Donate for Covid Resources in India
Twinkle Khanna Praises James McAvoy for His Plea to Donate for Covid Resources in India

Twinkle Khanna re-shared a video of the Hollywood star, where he is seen asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis.

Author-producer Twinkle Khanna has praised James McAvoy saying although the Scottish actor may not have the telepathic superpowers of his “X-Men" avatar, Professor X, but he has something almost as great — empathy. Twinkle re-shared a video of the Hollywood star, where he is seen asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. He asked them to donate in order to raise funds for Covid-19 resources.

She captioned McAvoy’s video, “A big thank you to @jamesmcavoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy."

Earlier this week, McAvoy shared a video on the photo-sharing website, where he was heard saying, “I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. It is really bad. There is a massive crisis and there is a lack of oxygen."

He captioned the video: “India needs help. You can help donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation."

first published:May 08, 2021, 07:46 IST