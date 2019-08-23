Take the pledge to vote

Twinkle Khanna 'Proud' of Teenage Son Aarav who Dons Chef's Hat to Cook Dinner for Family

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's teenage son Aarav made his mother proud by cooking dinner for the family all by himself.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna 'Proud' of Teenage Son Aarav who Dons Chef's Hat to Cook Dinner for Family
Prior to making his debut in acting, Mission Mangal actor Akshay Kumar worked as a chef and now it seems his son Aarav, who is studying in London, has inherited the same love for cooking from his dad. Mom Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a post which told us more about Aarav's culinary skills.

The 16-year-old prepared dinner and dessert that included mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé. The teenager prepared these dishes all by himself.

"Proud" mum Twinkle shared a set of pictures of the meal cooked by Aarav with the caption, "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself." The special menu, prepped by Aarav comprised - mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate souffle."

Compliments poured in from fans and followers soon after Twinkle Khanna posted the images on her Instagram. One Instagram user commented, "Looks toooooooooo gooooood! Uff uff uffffffffffff ..... fathers genes would you say?????"

Other user commented, "I think a little credit must also be given to Akshay here. After all, he's a great chef and your son must have got motivation and inspiration from him... I must say it's looks amazing and delicious".

Earlier, when Akshay was asked about his son's career choices, the Padman actor said that Aarav is too young and currently interested in his studies. "I'm not aware if he will get into the industry. I'm not pushing him. Today's children have a mind of their own. My son is no different. I let my kids be the way they want to be," he told DNA.

Twinkle and Akshay, who got married on January 17, 2001, are also parents to six-year-old Nitara. The couple has shared the screen space in International Khiladi and Zulmi.

On the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and will also be seen in Good News, Housefull 4, Bachchan Panday and Laxmmi Bomb.

Twinkle is a columnist and an author and has penned Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. She is also an interior decorator and a film producer.

