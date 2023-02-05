Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been together for twenty-two years and the couple celebrated all the years of togetherness last month. The duo who tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001, is only growing stronger. As we all know, Twinkle Khanna is known for her wits. Her recent column about how boredom strengthened her bond with Akshay Kumar during their acting days is proof of that.

In her write-up for Times Of India, Twinkle Khanna expressed, “On the other hand, being bored at one point, (before the advent of smartphones, where I could idle away hours scrolling through feeds of airport looks) also made me more receptive to taking up the arduous task of jogging with my co-actor, which eventually led to matrimony and two kids with slightly more athletic genes.”

Twinkle Khanna started her career in Bollywood in 1995. She made her screen debut opposite Bobby Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi’s romantic drama Barsaat. Its overall net gross collection was Rs 29 crores, and Box Office India declared it a super hit. It was also the year’s fifth highest-grossing film. But after marrying Akshay Kumar she distanced herself from acting. Twinkle, who gives full time to her family and children, is also a well-known writer.

The husband and wife duo often roast each other on social media. In one of Twinkle Khanna’s recent videos from her vacation with Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara, the father-daughter can be seen peddling along an icy lake. Calling out Akshay’s plan of rowing in the morning, she wrote, “On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?".

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2011. After admitting that she was terrible at acting and is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being mother to her kids. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

