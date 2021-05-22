Twinkle Khanna Recommends Three Books For 'Brief Respite' Amid Pandemic

Book recommendations are always great. And if the suggestions come from someone credible, we know the printed pages will turn out to be good. Author Twinkle Khanna, who is spending her lockdown time by expanding her library, has something for the bookworms. The former actress on Saturday, May 22, took to Instagram to share three collections of short stories to her fans. The 46-year-old author said the books will provide the readers with “brief respite" amid the pandemic.

The three books are: Get in Trouble by Kelly Link, Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami, and Exhalation by Ted Chaing.

All three books are collections of short stories with Get in Trouble having genres of fantasy, magical realism and light horror. While Men Without Women tells the story about men who have lost women in their lives to other men or death. The book is written by Japanese author Haruki Murakami. The third book Exhalation deals with issues like time travel, virtual reality and humankind’s place in the universe among other topics.

Amidst the pandemic, Twinkle is also doing her bit to ease the burden on the country’s health system. The author has joined hands with the Khalsa Aid and other organisations working on the ground. The 46-year-old had recently announced that she along with Akshay will distribute 100 oxygen concentrators to patients in Punjab and Delhi.

Twinkle’s first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones in 2015 made her India’s highest selling female writer that year. The success of the book, which sold more than one lakh copies, also got her the nickname — Mrs Funnybones.

Her second book in 2018,Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, based on social worker Arunachalam Murugananthamwas even made into a feature film Pad Man, starring her husband and actor Akshay Kumar. The film went on to win the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

